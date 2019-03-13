Jesse F Morlan



Reno - Jesse F Morlan, 45 of Reno, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 at Renown Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.



Jesse was born in El Paso Texas to Jesse and Maria (Holland) Morlan on April 19, 1973. Twenty six years later, he met and married the love of his life, Andrea. Jesse and his family moved to Reno in 2014. Jesse worked for Acme Construction Supply Company in Sparks as a material handler. In his spare time, he loved woodworking and spending time with his wife and kids.



Jesse was preceded in death by his father Jesse, his sister Ruth, his aunt Chris and his uncle Michael.



Jesse is survived by his wife of 20 years Andrea, daughters Brianna and Alora and his son Jesse along with his sister Tewana (Larry) Lamb of Albuquerque NM and his two brothers, Roy (Bonnie) Hull of Wichita KS and William (Wendy) Morlan of Las Cruces NM as well as many friends and other family members.



No services are planned at this time and his earthly body is being entrusted to Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial.