Jesse Willard Anders



Las Vegas - Jesse Anders, age 92, died at home in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the company of his family. Jesse was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on July 14th. He grew up in Louisiana, lived for some time in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and traveled throughout the Western States before settling in Sun Valley, Nevada. He worked for the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Reno and had a multitude of other jobs over the years that he proudly worked to support his family. Jesse began to develop his talents as a musician from the age of 12 and played music through his final days.



Jesse is survived by his sons Rene Anders (Las Vegas, NV) and Perry Silva (Silver Springs, NV), daughter Lorna Baker (Austin, TX), several grandchildren and many loving cousins, nieces & nephews who know him as "JW" and "Uncle Bud". He is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Rose Marie Anders, sisters LuLu and Mary and mother Alta.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Walton's Funerals and Cremations located at 875 W. Second Street, Reno, Nevada with burial immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery.



Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 20, 2019