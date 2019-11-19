|
Jessie Doris Jobe
Reno - Jessie D. Jobe passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Reno at 85 years of age following a long period of illness. She was born on June 18, 1934, to Maurice Knapp and Jessie A. Simpson in Montreal, PQ, Canada. She was an only child. Her early years were spent in Montreal. As a young adult she was employed by the Montreal Protestant School District as executive secretary to the head of the plant facilities division.
During her time in Montreal she met and married her first husband, Charles Stata who owned a limousine service. When the French separatist movement resulted in damage to his business they emigrated to the United States. They had planned to move to Sacramento, California, and purchase a small business school, but Charlie suffered the first of many heart attacks near Fallon, Nevada. They therefore settled in the Reno area. Jessie obtained a position in the Reno Business College (now Morrison University) and Charlie was employed by a local cleaning supply firm. In 1963 Charlie suffered a fatal heart attack.
Jessie in the meantime had completed her degree work at UNR and obtained a teaching position at Carson City High School in the business department After a while she transferred to her first preference the English department. In 1975 she met Gordon Jobe, who was teaching at Reed High School in Sparks. He was to become her second husband when they married in 1979. They were to enjoy 40 years of marriage.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Walton Funeral Home at 875 West Second Street on November 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. A private inurnment will be conducted afterward at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley.
Please consider a donation in her name to the Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019