Jimmy Martin Rodriguez
A native Nevadan, Jimmy Martin Rodriguez was born in Ely, Nevada on July 7, 1949 to parents Barry Rodriguez and Ann (Ethel Miller) Rodriguez. His passing was on January 31, 2020.
The family moved to Reno in 1956 where he attended Libby C. Booth, Vaughn Jr. High and graduated from Wooster High in 1967. A natural and gifted athlete he lettered in Basketball and Track. Most of his loyal and lifelong friends he knew since Little League and All-Stars baseball. Growing up he was surrounded by his large extended family, lots of friends and of course a loving family. He loved sports and continued to play adult softball, a natural at golf, waterskiing, snow skiing, tennis and tried Pickleball.
After attending UNR and Arizona State he began his 40 plus years in investment and residential Real Estate. His easy going nature, quick wit and engaging personality endeared him to men and women alike.
Everyone who knew him will miss that special ability of his to make people 'Laugh Out Loud!' He has a giving and loving nature his entire life. He especially treasured his family, loyal lifelong friends (too numerous to mention) and anyone that gave him support.
His parents came from two very different ethnic backgrounds that blended to produce the giving, charismatic, sports minded and fun loving person he became. He was unique and will be missed. He leaves daughters Regan Comis and Jamie Rodriguez, sister Eleanor (Rodriguez) Waldren, brother Robert Paul Rodriguez, grandchildren Sophia and Cole Comis and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is finally at peace.
A celebration of life will be on (Tuesday) February 25, 2020 from 5-8pm at the new Mathewson Bridge Center at 125 W. Plumb Ln. near Lakeside Dr.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020