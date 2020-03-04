|
|
Joan Kalousek-Wood
Joan passed away from respiratory causes at home in the early morning of January 29, 2020 after an extensive illness. Our oldest daughter Suzie and I were by her side when she drew her final breath. And to paraphrase Dylan Thomas: she did not go gently into that good night, she raged against the dying of the light. The doctor and nurses from Kindred Hospice told us three times she was in danger of death sooner than later. She disagreed each time, lived on, dying on her own terms.
Joan was eighty years old, born in Crawford, Colorado, and retired from her private practice in Reno, Clinical Consultants, after a long career as a clinical psychologist and child custody expert for our courts. Joe Sanazzaro, who had been her intern years before and Sandy her office manager worked with her.
Her parents, Frank and Dorothy, preceded her death, also her brothers Mel and Doug, and her sister Sharon. She is survived by her husband David and daughters Suzie, Cindy and Kate and grandchildren Anthony, Lillian, Tessa and Elizabeth and her brother Al and several nieces and nephews. Although she is no longer here, her presence, her spirit, is still with us in a place without space or time.
There is no service planned at this time. These are her wishes: Her ashes will be scattered in the Limbo Range and near Smoke Creek. She and I, and family members would chase Chuckars, camp and hike in these areas before, during and after hunting season. I would like to thank Kindred Hospice: Novi, Jacki, Dr. Mars, Wendy and all of the other personnel for their fine and caring attention to Joan which enabled her to spend her final days at home.
Please, if you wish, send a donation in her memory to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana 59004 or any local animal shelter.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020