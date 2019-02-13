Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reno - Joan grew up in Malden, MA. She was together with the love of her life, Jack, for 68 years, after Jack's mother introduced them. The DiCicco's resided in Middleton, MA for many years. Joan retired from Bostik Div of USM Corp in Middleton, where she assisted with the Human Resources dept.

The family relocated to Atlantic City, NJ and then on to Carson City and Reno, NV. Joan's sparked personality enjoyed Northern Nevada, her Boston sports teams, sewing, teaching Sunday school, cooking for a crowd and lots of time with her family.

Joan passed away at her Reno home, after many years of living with Alzheimer's dementia and 8 weeks after husband, Jack's passing. A brief gathering will be at Ross, Burke and Knobel funeral home, 11:00 am-12:00 pm on Thurs 2-14-19. Joan will then join her husband at the N. Nevada Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on Valentine's Day, Thurs, Feb 14, 2019. The family would like to request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
