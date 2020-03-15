|
Joan Mary Huber
Reno - Joan Huber (Kelly) , age 53, passed away on Wednesday , March 4th, 2020 in Reno , Nevada. She was born
February 8th, 1967 in the Bon Secours hospital in Cork, Ireland to John Kelly and Sheila Kelly.
She graduated Loreto Convent (High) school, Killarney Co.Kerry in 1985. She worked as a secretary and
paralegal in Ireland, California and Nevada.
As a child and young woman Joan enjoyed exploring the lakes and mountains around her hometown of Killarney,
Ireland. She had an avid interest in arts, crafts and dressmaking as a means to express her creative nature.
Her love of travel led her to San Francisco, CA then onto London, England before returning to California and settling
in San Mateo where she met her beloved husband, Adam David Huber. They married in Tres Pinos, CA in October
1998 before moving to Hollister, CA then onto Reno, Nevada. Joan was a devoted mother to her two sons Adam
and Mikey and enjoyed nothing more than spending time walking with her family and exploring the parks and sights
around Reno. She also travelled with her family to Ireland on numerous occasions traveling around County Kerry and beyond.
She will be deeply missed by her immediate families , and her extended families, in Ireland and the USA.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020