Joan "Joanie" Weisbrot unexpectedly passed away in her home on July 4th. Born February 21, 1935, she faced challenges as a young child, spending six years in a hospital with tuberculosis, which caused hip pain all her life. However, her spirit and love of life was always outgoing.



She gave birth to two sons, Michael and Steven. Sadly, Michael died at age four in a tragic accident. After her first marriage ended, she met and married the love of her life, Herbert Weisbrot. Married for over 40 years, they raised their son, Steven, while traveling for Herbie's various jobs in the aerospace industry in New Mexico, Nevada and California. While living in Los Gatos, CA, Joan enjoyed working in the emergency room of the local hospital. During this period the couple took many cruises and enjoyed camping trips along the California coast.



Upon Herbie's retirement, they moved to Truckee, CA where they had a home built and enjoyed 20 years of volunteering at the local hospital, friendships and entertaining. In 1999, they moved to Reno where they continued to enjoy getting together with friends and entertaining. After Herb's death in 2008, Joanie continued to live an independent life with her son's help, enjoying car show outings (with her '73 Javelin), camping trips and dining out. She never left the house without a butterfly pin on her lapel and a smile and happy words for everyone.



There are no services planned. However, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 7th at her home. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 14, 2019