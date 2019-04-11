|
Joan Yvonne Stedham (Britegam) passed peacefully away on March 31, 2019. She was 90 years old.
She was born in Salina, Kansas on October 13, 1928 to Laurence and Mabel Britegam. As soon as she could she joined the family business, Wardrobe Cleaners with the brother Jack. Word has that this may have been before child labor laws. They worked all day together, and then laughed all evening together around the family dinner table.
She married Austin W Stedham (Adub), a high school sweetheart in 1952. As his work transferred them from one paradise in the dusty Kansas hinterlands to another, she built household after household until they finally landed in Lawrence, Kansas. There they raised their children David and Susan. While Adub attended to keeping the lights on, she was actively keeping a careful eye on her wayward offspring making sure they didn't run away and join the circus. She was active in the PTA, was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Den leader. She alone handled all but the most severe code infractions. Those were met with the terrifying phrase, "Wait 'til your father gets home."
After the children were off to college, and finding no one around the house to pester, she joined the US Census bureau and enjoyed the many colorful interactions that position made possible. They were then transferred to Topeka, Kansas and finally, on to their final stop in Reno, Nevada in 1984. There she built another household, peacefully far away from her now grown children. This peace was short lived for both children uprooted and came to Reno, as it was apparently too costly for them to mail their laundry such a long distance.
She and Adub traveled to the far reaches of the world in retirement. They played golf and enjoyed a well earned "do whatever you want" phase. Her friendship with Peg Murphy was especially dear to her. She always looked forward to their daily visit to McDonalds for senior coffee. Joan was known for her wit and wonderful sense of humor and she will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack, husband Austin and grandson Owen Laurence Stedham. She is survived by her son David (Yvonne) of Reno, daughter Susan Calitri of Las Vegas, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019