JoAnn Crowley Kelly
Reno - JoAnn Crowley Kelly, November 13, 1939 - September 15, 2019, former Chairman of the Nevada Public Utilities Commission, died in Reno, Nevada after a long illness. Born November 13, 1939 in Los Angeles, California at Queen of Angels Hospital, she was the daughter of Joseph and Charlotte Crowley. JoAnn was graduated from St. Mary's Academy and later a graduate of Mount Saint Mary's College, both in Los Angeles. She married the love of her life, Dr. John M. Kelly on August 25, 1962 after a chance meeting in the school library. She attended a post graduate program on full scholarship at the University of Chicago earning her Master of Arts in Teaching in Chemistry in 1963.
JoAnn moved to Las Vegas, Nevada with her husband, after John's Naval service in San Diego, CA concluded. They moved with their daughter, Maureen, and the family grew with daughters, Kathleen and Erin. With her devotion to her young children, her husband's growing career as a dentist in Nevada, JoAnn still gave her time and talent to public service and her community. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Council Advisor, member of the St. Viator Catholic School education board, member of Junior League of Las Vegas, and an education board member for Bishop Gorman Catholic High School. She also became the first Chairman of the Great Basin National Park Foundation, so named to this post by her friend and former First Lady of Nevada, Bonnie Bryan.
Her early working career as a teacher of Chemistry began at Ridgewood School in Illinois followed by San Diego City College and San Diego County School District before teaching Chemistry and Mathematics in Nevada at both Valley High School and then at EW Clark High School in Las Vegas. She continued her own education at this time and earned her accounting degree at UNLV and passed her CPA exam to become a licensed Certified Public Accountant. She worked for the Nevada Gaming Control Board as an auditor in the Enforcement Division before her appointment by then Governor, Richard Bryan, to the Nevada Public Service Commission. JoAnn had already begun her public service for the state of Nevada earlier when she had been appointed by Governor Mike O'Callaghan, to the Nevada State Welfare Board and continued in this position under Governor Robert List. However, her long service to her adopted state of Nevada was with the Commission. Following her initial appointment to the PSC, later to be known as the Public Utilities Commission, JoAnn continued to be appointed to this post by Governor Bob Miller, Governor Kenny Guinn, and Governor Jim Gibbons. It was Governor Gibbons who also appointed her Chairman of the Commission. She was very proud of her service to six Nevada Governors and her fellow Nevadans.
JoAnn was an avid traveler. She and John went on numerous travel adventures together and many times included her children and grandchildren to their delight and personal fortune. Travel was an exciting and fun endeavor but also to be educational, in JoAnn's estimation, to have an understanding and appreciation for cultures, human history, and current influences. She planned many trips that included visits to historically significant sites, culturally impressionable sites, and always the major industry in a particular destination. Her children especially enjoyed the pre-dawn start of many tours and day long excursions to so many locations as did her grandchildren. Her enthusiasm for travel and cultural awareness will be sorely missed but carries great influence with her children and grandchildren.
JoAnn valued and placed great emphasis on family togetherness. Whether a simple family dinner or a holiday gathering of many, including dear friends, being together to celebrate and toast a good life or share concerns was treasured. Her guidance, joy for life, and unwavering support and love will be valued by her children, grandchildren, and friends forever. She has been blessed with many dear friends whom she appreciated and esteemed.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. She is survived by her children, Maureen (Andrew) Kachurak; Kathleen (William Rohnkohl) Kelly; and Erin (Robert) Thomson; and her very precious grandchildren, Johnathan, Brenna, Braden, Charlotte, and Liam; her younger sister, Susan Richards; and her step-grandchildren, Drew, Monet, and Skyler. A celebration of JoAnn's life will be scheduled in Las Vegas. Her daughters wish to acknowledge and thank the many outstanding healthcare providers and personal care givers who lovingly cared for JoAnn these last few years. In lieu of flowers and in memory of JoAnn, donations may be made to UVA Cancer Center c/o UVA Health Foundation, PO Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773 or made online at: giving.uvahealth.com; the Carmelite Monastery, 1950 La Fond Dr., Reno, NV 89509; or to St. Viator Catholic School in Las Vegas, 4246 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119, in care of Reverend Richard Rinn.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 19, 2019