Joann Kathleen Holbrook
Joann Kathleen Holbrook passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on October 3, 2019. Had she known this was coming, she'd have written her own obituary and done a much better job. However, we shall persevere.
Joann was born in Berkeley and raised in Oakland by a family of intellectuals. She was fond of saying it was like being raised by wolves but with better table manners. Joann met her husband Tim in 1981 while Tim was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard and they married three years later.
On a visit to Reno, Joann fell in love with Mila, a buckskin filly who was to redirect the course of her life. She and Tim moved to Reno where they spent the next 30 years living a happily rural life with their animals. Joann and Mila rode in horse shows for years, in reining and trail classes, where she collected an impressive number of ribbons and many friends.
Joann is survived by her husband Tim, sister Ramona, nephew Michael, horses Niki, Punkin and Argent, dogs Jeter and Molly, cat Pyewacket, and many, many loving friends.
Because Joann forbade us to have a memorial service for her, there will be a "gathering" on November 16. If you would like to attend, please email us at: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal charity.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019