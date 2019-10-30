Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Holbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Kathleen Holbrook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Kathleen Holbrook Obituary
Joann Kathleen Holbrook

Joann Kathleen Holbrook passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on October 3, 2019. Had she known this was coming, she'd have written her own obituary and done a much better job. However, we shall persevere.

Joann was born in Berkeley and raised in Oakland by a family of intellectuals. She was fond of saying it was like being raised by wolves but with better table manners. Joann met her husband Tim in 1981 while Tim was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard and they married three years later.

On a visit to Reno, Joann fell in love with Mila, a buckskin filly who was to redirect the course of her life. She and Tim moved to Reno where they spent the next 30 years living a happily rural life with their animals. Joann and Mila rode in horse shows for years, in reining and trail classes, where she collected an impressive number of ribbons and many friends.

Joann is survived by her husband Tim, sister Ramona, nephew Michael, horses Niki, Punkin and Argent, dogs Jeter and Molly, cat Pyewacket, and many, many loving friends.

Because Joann forbade us to have a memorial service for her, there will be a "gathering" on November 16. If you would like to attend, please email us at: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal charity.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -