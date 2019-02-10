|
|
Joanne Marie Morris Holcomb
Reno - Joanne Holcomb aka "Little Bit" passed away peacefully on January 26 in Reno. She was born on December 16, 1943 in Vancouver, WA. Joanne lived a life full of love and family. She had many roles in her life: Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling and spending time with family.
Joanne is predeceased by her husband Harv Holcomb, father Thomas A. Morris, mother Frances Morris Burrows, sister Mary Lou Morris and brother David Morris. She is survived and will be missed by her brothers Tom Morris, John Morris, Garry Morris and sister Liz Morrow; her children Jettie Aldridge (Mark), Pauline Harris, Ted Peters (Wendy) and Sharon Peters (Stephen), her three step-sons: Rick Holcomb, Jim Holcomb and Ron Holcomb; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a large number of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 21st at Kelly's (prior Harvey's) Sun Valley Bar from 12 to 4 PM.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019