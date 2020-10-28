Joanne Roberts



September 24, 1925 - October 15, 2020



Joanne, at the age of 95 years, received one of her greatest wishes: to be allowed to stay in her home. She passed peacefully surrounded by love, right where she wanted to be.



Born and raised in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Karl and Ethel James, Joanne was the youngest of four. With her brothers Easton and Ernie and her sister Mary Emma, they grew up in a very close and happy family.



Joanne graduated with a degree as a registered nurse and pursued her love and skills in caring for patients in a local hospital. Her world changed when she made a trip to visit her sister who had relocated to Reno NV. While there she met a young aspiring lawyer - Bruce Roberts - the love of her life, and they married January 2, 1949. Together they raised two children, Jim and Nancy, and loved each other for 50 years until Bruce passed in 1999.



Joanne was always a very loving individual. She cared about all but was also a very strong woman on the outside. Her favorite companion was her precious dachshund. Together they walked and watched over the neighborhood keeping everyone in line. As her health began to fail, all those wonderful neighbors watched over Joanne. Thanks to all.



Her son, James Alan Roberts, passed in 2010. Surviving are her daughter Nancy Andreae of Boise, Idaho, four grandchildren, Brian Roberts, Tiffany Haski, Megan Wolfe, and Eric Andreae. She was blessed with eight great grandchildren.



A special thanks to some of her angels: Laura Patten, Monique Laxalt, Vikki Hackenberg, Hospice and her Amada Care girls, especially Kellie and Elaina. Also, Chris and Lindsey Ellington who have adopted and given a new loving home to her dachshund.



According to her wishes, no funeral is scheduled. Cremation will be under the direction of John Sparks Memorial.









