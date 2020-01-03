|
|
Jody "Jo" Ann Hartog
"Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples."
Jody "Jo" Ann Hartog, 59 was born in Boise, Idaho on December 9th,1960. She and her husband moved to Reno, NV in 1985. She was the daughter of Arnold and Roberta (Allen) Schmalenberger of ID, faithful wife of 32 years to the late Morrie "Mo" Hartog, the beloved step mother of Tami (Shane, Cody, Kaitlyn, Jacob) Dayley of MT, Toni (Matthew, Kailee) Brimmer of OR, Martin (Angela, Jessica, Brittany, Anthony) Hartog of NV, great grandmother to six beautiful grand babies through grandson Cody and wife Kaitlyn, cherished aunt of Kally (Joseph, Jacob, Elijah) Paschall of TX, Connor (Katie, Riley) Morze of NV. Jo's sweet sisters (in-law) Jeannie and Carla Hartog of Canada.
Jody was a devoted friend to many, a member of Summit Christian Church and Living Stones Church, a compassionate Christian woman that shared her love of Jesus with everyone.
Surrounded by those she loved, Jody "Jo" Hartog's faith became sight as she was welcomed into Jesus' arms on December 23rd 2019.
Jody's love for Jesus was palpable. During the five years since the loss of her husband, Jody's faith flourished. In the past few years she had been baptized according to the Word and considered it a tremendous honor. Jody devoted the first fruits of her time, effort and resources to serving others through various ministries and truly knew no strangers. Her passion for serving was unmatched. Her untimely departure from this world leaves behind a void that only an intimate relationship with our Lord can fulfill.
In memory of Jody, should you feel so inclined, get yourself a dog. Hug those around you. Call those out of arms reach. Bless those less fortunate with your time, effort, resources and most importantly, use every opportunity to tell those you love, just how much they mean to you.
The family wishes to offer a heartfelt thank you to all that surrounded her, coming to her assistance in attempt to keep her safe through the recent events. We are comforted in knowing that Mo, her ultimate protector, somehow talked God into bringing her home early so Mo could keep her safe himself. Thank you to: Jody's employer, Reno Buick GMC, her beloved Summit Sisters and most specifically her friends Tom and Cathy Chamberlain who will continue to spoil Sammy and Max for Jody.
A Celebration of Jody's life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020