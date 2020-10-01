Joe BlissReno - Joe Bliss, Sr., passed away at the age of 87, on September 25, 2020 at Brookdale Alzheimer's / Dementia Care Facility, Reno, with his loving daughters by his side. Joe was born on March 29, 1933 in Lovelock, Nevada.Surviving relatives include his four children, Joe Bliss, Jr., Joni Smith, Tammy Cray (Steve) and Lorrie Fischer (Brett); sisters, Laura and Lorraine and brother's, Leroy, Leland and Thomas; grandchildren, Joey, Sarah, Levi, Kenny, Nicholas, Jason, Christopher, Lindsey, Cody, Brittni and Summer; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Emma Britton; brother's, Irving and Frank; sister Josephine and granddaughter Nikki.Joe was a father first and foremost and loved his family. He had many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. Because Joe was small and short, he learned to fight at an early age at the Stewart Indian school in Carson City.This is where it all began:In 1949 he won the Nevada State H.S. Golden Gloves lightweight Title. He trained in 1952 for the West Coast Olympic finals in San Francisco. In 1957, Joe joined the UNR boxing team and won the NCAA Light-welterweight title for Nevada in 1959. In 1960 he was the Olympic qualifier before having to withdraw after being head-butted in the first minute of that bout. In 1973 he was inaugurated into the Wolf Pack's Hall of Fame.And in 2014, he received the President's Award at the 2nd Annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Las Vegas in 2014. He also served in the Korean War and is an Army Veteran. Joe retired from the Cal-Neva in 2000 after working for 40 years in the casino industry.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going to the drive-in movies. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.We love you Dad, Forever and Always!There will be a viewing from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 W. 2nd Street Reno 89503.