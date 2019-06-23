|
|
Joel Vogel
Reno - Joel Vogel died peacefully in Reno, NV, on May 26, 2019. Joel was born in New York City on 1/26/1934. He graduated from James Monroe High School in 1952, and enjoyed a long career in both the printing and advertising industries, as well as over 20 years in pest control and branch office managerial roles. He was a devout Christian, having served for many years as a Soldier with the Salvation Army, at which he played in the band, as well as volunteered in the ARP program.
His passions included music, as well as baseball. He played the cello in High School, and later came to love the accordion. One of his prized possessions is his tryout invitation for the New York Yankees, for whom he played for 2 ½ years in their Minor League program. He coached for many years afterwards.
Joel was married for many years to the love of his life Harlene, who preceded him in death in 2008. Also preceding him in death was his mother, Tillie, and his father Julius.
He is survived by his sons Steven and Todd, his daughter Stacey, his stepdaughters Ilene and Eve, and his sister Sue Ann. He is also survived by his grandchildren Melissa, Jonathan, and Tony, as well as his great grandchildren James Robert, Emily and Alex. Special thanks to his friends, too numerous to mention, for all their loving friendship. Joel loved you all dearly and will continue to hold you close to his heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Salvation Army, 1931 Sutro St, Reno, NV 89512, on June 29th, 2019, 2pm. Donations may also be made to the Reno Salvation Army.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019