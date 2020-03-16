|
Johan Odd Karlsen
Reno - Johan Odd Karlsen , 89, of Reno passed away on Monday, March 2, with his loving mate of 50 years, Linda, by his side at Renown Hospital. He fought a year long, courageous battle with cancer.
Odd was born in Narvik, Norway to parents Johan and Gunvor Karlsen on March 23, 1930. He is survived by his son Kurt Karlsen of Reno, his sister Britt Nielson as well as many nieces and nephews in Norway. He was preceded in death by his son Eric and his daughter Britt, both of Reno.
Odd came to the Reno in 1947 at the age of 17, to live with his Aunt Lena Otteraaen. While working on her ranch he attended and graduated from Reno High School in 1949. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio, TX after which he returned to Reno where he stayed the remainder of his life.
Odd was an amazingly talented artist and after years of learning design and sign painting skills he opened Reno Sign Company which he operated for many years before retiring in 1992 to pursue his many hobbies and enjoy traveling. He loved the ocean and flying so most recently he visited his beautiful homeland, Norway and many relatives there. Also a skilled craftsman, he beautifully renovated his Aunt's original Ranch house where he resided for the later part of his life. He was a helpful, kind and gentle soul who will be forever remembered and missed by all who knew him.
A memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery located at 2700 N. Virginia Street in Reno on Friday March 20th at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Cancer Research.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020