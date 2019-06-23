|
John A. Ries
Solon Springs, WI - August 15, 1953 - June 6, 2019
At the family cabin in Solon Springs Wisconsin, surrounded by family, John Ries went to his eternal reward early Thursday morning, June 6, 2019. John was 65.
John was born August 15, 1953 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; the fourth of nine children to Joe and Jean Ries. He is the first of his siblings to pass away.
As a youth, John enjoyed playing ice hockey in Madison, Wisconsin for the South Side Hockey Association and the Madison Midgets. He attended high school in Wisconsin and graduated from West Springfield High School in Springfield, Virginia. Graduating from the University of Nevada in 1988, John's major was Art. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. John was a photographer who specialized in portraits and celebrity shoots at many of the local casino music and comedy performances. He also loved his work with the University of Nevada School of Medicine. John was passionate about the outdoors and his favorite place was his property on the Feather River where he built a beautiful small cabin that was in tune with nature and his minimalist lifestyle. John loved his dogs, fishing, camping, hockey, hiking and his large family of siblings, nieces and nephews. John had a special place in his heart for his many friends, especially Darrell McGowan, Susan Mantle and John Hansen.
John's mom passed away in 2009, and his dad, Joe passed away in March 2019. He is survived by his eight siblings: Phil, Charlie (Colleen), Jim (Mary), Mary (Rick Blower), Tom, Paul (Tani), Mark (Carley) and Peggy (Mark Jelen), many nieces and nephews and his loyal dog, Clio.
A reception beginning at 5:30 P.M. will precede John's Celebration of Life that will take place at 7 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Louis' Basque Corner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials in John's name to the SPCA, 4950 Spectrum Blvd, Reno, NV 89512.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019