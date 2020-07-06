John "Sonny" Amendola



Tucson - John Anthony "Sonny" Amendola, 60, passed away 07 02 2020, at hospital in Tucson, AZ from circulatory shock. Born 02 20 1960, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., his mother is Geri (Wendell) Amendola of Niagara Falls, N.Y. and his father was the late John J. Amendola, (step-mother Judy) of Las Vegas. He was a long-time resident of Reno. Sonny had one daughter, Christina Amendola of Riverside, CA. & leaves 11 grandchildren. His brother, Anthony (Tony) Amendola passed away on July 2nd 2015. Sonny also leaves his sister, Maria (nee Amendola) Deschamps (James Kidnie) of Montreal, Canada, and his companion, Karla Day of Tucson, AZ & many other relatives & friends. He worked for many years as a casino dealer & supervisor. He was also a Real Estate Broker for many years & received multiple awards. His passion was sailing, loved dogs, & loved to entertain, we all called him "Good time Sonny". Ceremony will be announced shortly









