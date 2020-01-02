|
|
John Andrew Gunther
Verdi - John Andrew Gunther unexpectedly passed into eternal life on December 21, 2019. John was born July 1, 1945, the oldest of 17 children born to Marianne and Andy Gunther. The family moved from Evanston, Illinois to California when he was 5 years old. Growing up in Southern California he attended Serra High School and Loyola University of Los Angeles where he graduated in 1967.
John moved to Reno in 1974, and in 1978 he married Barbara, his wife of 41 years. He has worked as a probation officer, a schoolteacher, sales and sales management. The past 20 years "Mr G" has been a well loved substitute teacher in Washoe County Schools.
He and Barbara shared many common interests - the love of the mountains, hiking, camping and exploring the outdoors. He loved to fish, abalone rock-pick, write and read novels, explore Yosemite and play golf. In 1982, he and Barbara traveled to and explored Alaska and in 1996 he ran and finished the Western States 100 mile run.
John is proceeded in Death by his parents, and two siblings. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, his 3 "bonus" children, Steve Larrieu, Jim Larrieu (Michele), and Jacqui Warren (Dan), 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 14 siblings and many nieces and nephews.
John, when you left us we felt a great loss but when you arrived in heaven there was great rejoicing for they knew that a beautiful spirit had come home. We love you and we miss you.
A Catholic Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, January 11, at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Community, 1101 N. Virginia St. Reno 89503. Attendees are welcome to wear colorful Hawaiian shirts in John's honor.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989 or online at www.stlabre.org.
John's family would like to thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020