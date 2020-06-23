John Arnold Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Arnold Young

Reno - John Arnold Young age 69.

Born in Maryville, Tennessee, November 1, 1950. Passed away in Reno, Nevada, June 10th, 2020.

John, (or as some knew him, Jay) was a husband, father, and brother. He was an Air Force veteran, who proudly served our nation during and after the Vietnam war. He was a kind soul who was always available and willing to give a helping hand.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Wayman Young, and Gracie Mae Freels Young. He is survived by his wife Marsha, daughter Sherry, brother Thomas, Sister-in-law Marina, and four neices (Amanda, Elizaveta, Angelina, and Patricia.) He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He will forever live on in our hearts.

Please visit his Facebook page and share your memories of him in the comments section of the pinned notification post:.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100049206616068




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved