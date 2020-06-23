John Arnold YoungReno - John Arnold Young age 69.Born in Maryville, Tennessee, November 1, 1950. Passed away in Reno, Nevada, June 10th, 2020.John, (or as some knew him, Jay) was a husband, father, and brother. He was an Air Force veteran, who proudly served our nation during and after the Vietnam war. He was a kind soul who was always available and willing to give a helping hand.He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Wayman Young, and Gracie Mae Freels Young. He is survived by his wife Marsha, daughter Sherry, brother Thomas, Sister-in-law Marina, and four neices (Amanda, Elizaveta, Angelina, and Patricia.) He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He will forever live on in our hearts.Please visit his Facebook page and share your memories of him in the comments section of the pinned notification post:.