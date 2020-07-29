John Capper Robertson
With his loving daughter, Cherrylyn, by his side, John Capper Robertson, 73, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. The family wishes to thank HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI, for their excellent care during his last days.
John is survived by his daughter, Cherrylyn Robertson and her wife, Jeannie Robertson of Fall River, Massachusetts, Lisa Chesney of Reno, Nevada and son, Thomas Robertson and his wife Diane Robertson of Reno, Nevada. He is further survived by 8 grandchildren, Hope Simmons of Columbus, Georgia, Laine Pena of Bristol, Rhode Island, Zachary Robertson of Reno, Nevada, Shailey Chesney of Reno, Nevada and Hailey, Skye, Kendra and Kileigh Robertson of Fall River, Massachusetts and his cousin and friend, Susan Doud of Stockton, CA.
John is predeceased by his father, Thomas Grant Robertson and his mother, Jane Capper Bevier.
John was born in San Francisco, CA on November 20, 1946. He attended Menlo School and joined the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Benning, GA, and in the Vietnam War. He is lovingly remembered by one of his best friends and Army comrade, Larry Fuhr, of Joplin, MO, as being a great Commanding Officer in their Pathfinder unit during the war.
John loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, traveling and was a lifelong learner. He was an avid reader and enjoyed cruising the world. He would frequently drive cross country and loved showing his children and grandchildren all of the historical and natural wonders. He frequently attended his grandchildren's dance recitals, gymnastic meets and school events with great joy. They have fond memories of him helping them with homework and his knowledge of the world. Most of his life was spent near the Pacific Coast and he always enjoyed mountains, oceans, gardening, nature, his animals and the great outdoors. He was a lady's man to the end. He maintained a close, friendly relationship with his 1st wife, Linda Zairis, mother of Cherrylyn.
Services with full military honors will be held at a later date at River View Cemetery in Portland, OR when safety allows.
Donations may be made to DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
).