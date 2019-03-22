|
John Charles Hawkins
- - John Charles Hawkins passed away on March 12, 2019. He was born November 27, 1921, in Marion, Indiana, to Charles and Candace Hawkins. He attended B.D. Billinghurse Junior High School and Reno High School in Reno, Nevada - graduating from Reno High in 1940.
He married Betty A. Heltzel of Moorefield, West Virginia, on August 25, 1945, in the first Methodist Church in Reno - A marriage that lasted for 67 years until Betty's death in 2013.
John taught high school in Hawthorne, Nevada, during the years of 1949-1952 and 1954-1956. He taught at Northside Junior High School, Reno, Nevada, 1952-1954. He was principal of the Smith Valley schools from 1956-1958. John was a school administrator in the Carson City school district, Carson City, Nevada, from 1958-1977. He was Superintendent of schools, Carson School District, for a period of nine years prior to his retirement from public education in 1977.
John was a member of the initial Community College Advisory Board that established the Western Nevada Community College. He served as president of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. He was elected educator of the year in 1974. He was a certified financial planner.
John was one of the original co-directors that started the Reno Junior Ski program and the first organizer and director of the Carson City Junior Ski program.
He and Betty were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Carson City, Nevada and the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Boise, Idaho. John was a member of the Boise Racquet and Swim Club where he enjoyed senior tennis for a number of years. He was an active catch and release flyfisherman - fishing all the Western states and British Columbia.
John served with the 10th Mountain Division during World War II. He instructed rock climbing at Seneca Rocks, West Virginia. He was a member of the 10th Recon, Company M and I of the 85th regiment. Of the soldiers that were members of I Company only 19 would survive combat without being wounded or killed. 43 lost their lives. US Senator Robert Dole was wounded while serving with Company I. John received lifelong injuries when he was wounded in Italy by a mine explosion while serving with Company I. John's father was wounded during World War I when serving with the 150th FA Heavy Battery D, Rainbow Division - making two generations of combat wounded while serving our country.
Betty and John enjoyed trips to Europe, Spain, England, Scotland, Greece, Scandinavian countries, Russia, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, and Canada.
John will be greatly missed by his family - two daughters, two grandsons, a beautiful daughter-in-law, and three great grandchildren. At 97, John was still the leader of our family with his steadfast advice, his words of encouragement and wisdom, and his kindness. All who knew him would agree that he was an honest and honorable man - A perfect gentleman. He was a role model whose exemplary life is a fine example of what it means to be a member of The Greatest Generation. Sweet Father, you will be forever missed and we will always carry you in our hearts and minds.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019