|
|
John Clifford Maxfield
Sparks - John Clifford Maxfield was born in Boston, MA on July 29, 1934. He passed away on August 19, 2019 in Reno, NV.
Viewing will be held at the Walton's - Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary at 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 6255 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, NV on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019