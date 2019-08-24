Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
775-323-4154
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walton's - Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
6255 Pyramid Way
Sparks, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Maxfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clifford Maxfield


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Clifford Maxfield Obituary
John Clifford Maxfield

Sparks - John Clifford Maxfield was born in Boston, MA on July 29, 1934. He passed away on August 19, 2019 in Reno, NV.

Viewing will be held at the Walton's - Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary at 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 6255 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, NV on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
Download Now