John Cobb-Adams, Jr.
Reno - Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, John Cobb-Adams, Jr. was born on October 9, 1952 to John, Sr. and Lynnette Cobb-Adams (Marks) at the U.S. Camp Pendleton Marine Base in Oceanside, California. John Jr. graduated from El Camino High School in 1971 and joined the United States Air Force that same year serving in active duty status until 1972. He then served with the Air National Guard and the Reserve of the United States Air Force as a Loadmaster for C-130 Aircraft until his honorable discharge in 1977. John Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his mother and close family in Reno, Nevada.
John Jr. is preceded in death by his father, John Cobb-Adams, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lynnette Cobb-Adams of Reno, Nevada; brother and sister-in-law Michael and Catherine Cobb-Adams of Reno, Nevada; brother and sister-in-law David and Ginny Cobb-Adams of Thousand Oaks, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, a great-great-niece, and extended family.
JCA Jr. was very well known for his contagious sense of humor and ability to make those around him laugh in an instant. He loved his family and friends dearly and kept his humor until the very end. He was a skilled fisherman, much like his Hawaiian ancestors, and had a passion for deep sea fishing.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 9, 2019