John David Anderson



John David Anderson, beloved husband and father, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on September 4, 2020, at the age of 87, while lovingly holding the hand of his daughter, Ellen.



He was born on May 25, 1933 to Levi and Tillie Anderson of Ironton MN. He was a graduate of Crosby Ironton High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota. After college, he was an officer in the Air Force, stationed at Stead Air Force Base in Nevada.



During his high school, college, and Air Force years, Dave (John) excelled in competitive rifle shooting and won multiple matches. He was a nationally ranked marksman.



In 1958, Dave married the love of his life, Ruth Hanson, from Aitkin MN. They were blessed with two daughters, Maren and Ellen, whom he dearly loved. They made their home and raised their family in Reno NV.



After leaving the Air Force, he was a structural engineer at Jack A Means and Associates; where he became a partner. He (Andy) did the structural design for many notable buildings in Nevada and California. He was highly respected and admired in his field.



In 2000, Dave and Ruth decided to move back to Minnesota. They designed and built their dream home and wood working shop on the family property next to the Anderson cabin, which held over 80 years of wonderful family memories.



Dave and Ruth experienced an unforgettable 11 years serving the Lord by volunteering at Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Kona HI. He was gratified to see that skills he had developed throughout his life were utilized as he did design work at YWAM. They gained priceless friendships.



He was known by several names: Tubby, David, John, Dave, Andy, Uncle, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. He enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, camping, backpacking, woodcutting and exploring. He was a loyal Vikings fan and liked watching the University of Nevada basketball games. An avid card player, he always had time for a game of cribbage, gin or hand-and-foot. He enjoyed good friends and close family ties through all life's adventures.



Dave had a humble, sweet, gentle spirit, and was a man of deep faith, character and integrity. He was a prayer warrior, and prayed for his family by name every day, even to the day he died.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dean, Carlton, Warren, and Alvin; and sister Betty Ann Mitchell. Left to cherish his memory and legacy are his wife of 62 years, Ruth; his daughters and sons-in-law Maren (Alan) Murph and Ellen (Steven) Niemitalo; grandchildren Jacob, Matthew and Sarah Niemitalo, Connor Murph, Kensal (Johnny) Fain; and great grandchildren Frankie and Stella; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.









