John E. Genasci, EdD
John Genasci passed away at his home on Oct 17, 2020. The son of second-generation Swiss-Italian ranchers, he was born in Loyalton, CA on Oct 6, 1939. He graduated from Loyalton High School in 1956 and attended the University of Nevada, Reno where he obtained his BA in 1962. At UNR, he was a boxer and quarterback/cornerback/outside linebacker (playing both sides) and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the Sundowners. In 1965, he married Kay Giles Brown. He obtained his EdD at Utah State and served as principal at The American School Of Kinshasa (1972-1975), Washoe High School (1976-1984), Hug High School (1984-1988), and Sparks Middle School (1988-1997). Over the years, he received numerous awards for his excellence in education and retired in 1998. He is survived by his wife (Kay), sons (Kerby, Andy, and Joe) and their families, and brothers (Bob and Jim) and their families.
Details for condolences, celebration of life, and donations are provided at johngenasci.com
. If you would like to donate in John Genasci's memory, checks can be sent to Hug High School Principal's Fund (ATTN Cristina Oronoz, 2880 Sutro St, Reno, NV 89512) or The Sierra Schools Foundation (P.O. Box 336, Sierraville, CA 96126). Thank you for your love and kindness over the years.