1/1
John E. Genasci EdD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Genasci, EdD

John Genasci passed away at his home on Oct 17, 2020. The son of second-generation Swiss-Italian ranchers, he was born in Loyalton, CA on Oct 6, 1939. He graduated from Loyalton High School in 1956 and attended the University of Nevada, Reno where he obtained his BA in 1962. At UNR, he was a boxer and quarterback/cornerback/outside linebacker (playing both sides) and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and the Sundowners. In 1965, he married Kay Giles Brown. He obtained his EdD at Utah State and served as principal at The American School Of Kinshasa (1972-1975), Washoe High School (1976-1984), Hug High School (1984-1988), and Sparks Middle School (1988-1997). Over the years, he received numerous awards for his excellence in education and retired in 1998. He is survived by his wife (Kay), sons (Kerby, Andy, and Joe) and their families, and brothers (Bob and Jim) and their families.

Details for condolences, celebration of life, and donations are provided at johngenasci.com. If you would like to donate in John Genasci's memory, checks can be sent to Hug High School Principal's Fund (ATTN Cristina Oronoz, 2880 Sutro St, Reno, NV 89512) or The Sierra Schools Foundation (P.O. Box 336, Sierraville, CA 96126). Thank you for your love and kindness over the years.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved