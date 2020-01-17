Resources
John E. Thorman

John E. Thorman Obituary
John E. Thorman

September 26, 1942 -

December 8, 2019

Entered into rest on Dec. 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Thorman (Katai).

Loving father of Dane, Katrina and Sydney; grandfather of Delilah and Aurelia.

Graduate of Reno HS in 1960. Proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 3.

Known for his intelligence, wit, positive outlook, and love of family, he will be deeply missed.

A private memorial was held at the family home in Sandy, Oregon.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
