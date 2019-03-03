Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-2210
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Napa-Sonoma,
7671 South Virginia, Street
Reno, NV
View Map
Sparks - John Frederick Tegins of Sparks, NV passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 in his 23rd year. Beloved son of John Tegins (Lauren) and Nancy Green-Karsok (Al), brother to Casey, Michael, John-John and Kendall; cherished grandson of the late Gwendolyn and Frederick Green; Mary Alice Schmidlin and Barbara Ames. John was an adored nephew, cousin and friend to many.

A viewing and visitation is scheduled from 4pm until 7pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks. A celebration of John's life is scheduled for 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 5th also at Walton's Sparks. A reception will follow at Napa-Sonoma, 7671 South Virginia, Street, Reno, NV, beginning at 12:30pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
