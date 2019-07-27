|
John Henry Traut
Reno - John Henry Traut (Jack) lost his battle with cancer on July 17, 2019 at age 82 in Reno, Nevada. He was born to Bernard Henry and Marie Catherine Traut (nee Pfleger) in Chicago, Illinois, on a Friday the 13th, and always considered 13 his lucky number.
John was a graduate of the DeLaSalle Institute and DePaul University. He served in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve as a sharpshooter.
He met Georgina Frances Krall (Ginger) on a blind date, married her three years later, and started their family. In 1978, they moved west and lived in Westlake Village, California before putting down roots in Reno in 1982.
He was an accountant by education and trade. He had been a licensed CPA in Indiana, and worked at Indiana Laminated Wall Corporation in Hobart, Indiana, giving his children an endless supply of wallboard "chalk" for hopscotch. He then changed to medical and hospital accounting, and worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield, American Hospital of Chicago, St. Francis Hospital, and St. Joseph's Hospital. He later worked at Valley Hospital Medical Center in Van Nuys, Community Memorial Hospital of San Buenaventura in Ventura, and was the controller at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno from 1982 to 1995. He later served in a similar capacity at Northern Nevada Medical Center. He was proud to be named a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
John loved Lake Tahoe, and laid the groundwork for his family to spend yearly summer vacations together there. He enjoyed several days at the lake with his children and grandchildren this July, sitting by the lake and playing lots of cribbage!
John devoted much time and energy to the Boy Scouts; he served in various roles including Scoutmaster of Troop 15, and led his son, Dan, to the rank of Eagle. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, and playing bridge.
He is survived by his beloved wife Georgina Frances Krall Traut. He is also survived by his sister Betty Tautvaisis, his sister Margaret Aitken, and his brother James Traut. He is survived by his five children, Janet Ellen Traut, John Matthew Traut (Kim), Carolyn Traut Stone (Jay), Suzanne Traut Walsh (Paul), and Daniel James Traut (Amanda). He was the proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of one.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Reno on August 9 at 10 a.m., with a reception following at the home of Carolyn Stone. The rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening at St. Rose.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at in memory of John H. Traut and in support of Georgina K. Traut.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from July 27 to July 29, 2019