Reno - John Humphrey Kerr, Jr. passed away suddenly on February 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. John was born to John Humphrey Kerr and Dorothy Marie Tenny on December 5, 1929 in Miltonvale, Kansas. During his youth, the family moved to Modesto, California, where he attended high school and Modesto Junior College. He also attended San Jose State where he studied law and accounting. During his high school years, he met his life-long sweetheart, Marjorie Russell. The couple was married on March 17, 1951. Soon after the nuptials, the couple moved to Washington DC, since John enlisted in the Army and Marjorie went to work at the Pentagon. A short time later, John was identified with strong leadership skills and moved on to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.



After John's time with the military, he and Margie moved back to Modesto, where he began his accounting career and a family. That career led him to transfer to Reno in 1961 where he succeeded in a number of high-level positions such as Senior Vice President and CFO, Treasurer and CFO, and Stock Portfolio Manager with financial institutions such as American Savings & Loan, American Federal Savings & Bank, and Norwest Corporation (Wells Fargo).



During the 1970s, John decided it was time to be adventurous and he bought himself and the family off-road motorcycles. He and the family took their motorcycles to Graeagle, California every weekend for years and eventually built a cabin in Plumas Pines. "Kerr's Kabin" become the weekend getaway for Margie and John for over 35 years. They enjoyed the peacefulness of the area and the local activities, later hosting their friends for the monthly jazz festivals.



John was a member of, and strong advocate for, associations such at Kiwanis Club, the American Cancer Society, and the Masonic Lodge, with Margie there to support him through all of it.



John retired at 65, focusing on his love of travel, music, and ballroom dancing. John and Marge decided to enjoy the winter months in Yuma, Arizona in their park model home, where they stayed warm, enjoyed the music and dancing, and the company of good friends. He and Margie traveled extensively to domestic and foreign locations, jazz festivals, and attended senior citizen's Friday night dances, always staying and dancing until the last dance. We know you are dancing again, with Margie, in heaven.



John was preceded in death by his father, John Humphrey Kerr, mother, Dorothy Tenny, wife, Marjorie Kerr, daughters, Debra and Koni Kerr, brothers, Robert and James Kerr. He is survived by his son, Kevin Kerr, daughter, Kandee Chaney; grandchildren, Amanda Leeper (Jeff), Emily Merson (Keith), and Joshua Kerr; great-grandchildren, Greyden and Bowen Leeper, and Scarlett Merson.



The family will have A Celebration of Life for friends and family at a later date.