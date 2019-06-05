John J. Cumpton



Reno - MSGT John J. Cumpton, age 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a wonderful visit by family including grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was born November 17, 1924 in Raceland, Kentucky. He was drafted into military service at the age of 18 and was in 4 of the military branches including Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Air Force, from July 1943 through July 1968. This time period spanned WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He joined Washoe County School District as a custodian at Jessie Beck Elementary School and transferred to Wooster High School where he was head custodian for 23 years and retired from there in 1991. He is survived by his loving wife Fran of 43 wonderful years, son Troy Cumpton (Elsa), daughters Linda Gonzales and Kay Lynn Marble. Grandchildren Lindsey Schiller (Jayme), Adrianna Potvin (Matt), Devin Marble, Aaron Marble (Hannah). Great grandchildren Owen Potvin, Zoey Potvin, Abigail Marble and Talon Marble. Preceded in death by his son Roger Hesselman and grandson Cory Marble.



There will be a visitation and sharing of memories at the Walton Funeral Home, 875 West Second Street, Thursday, June 6th from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm. As John was always casual in his dress, let's follow in his footsteps with casual attire. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in John Cumpton's name may be made to , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 (donate.lovetotherescue.org)