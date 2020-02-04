|
John "Jake" King Glynn IV
Reno - John "Jake" King Glynn IV passed away on January 25, 2020 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 33 due to an undiagnosed heart condition. He is survived by his wife and best friend Brigette, two daughters Raegan and Makenzie, parents Jack and Linda Glynn, sister Kelly Klapp (Mike), in-laws Robert and Patricia Pierce, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be sorely missed by his many life-long friends as well as his brothers at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). His dogs Remington and Ruger will greatly miss chasing chukar with him in the Nevada desert.
Jake was born in Reno, Nevada and attended McQueen High School before joining the IBEW. At the time of his death, he was working as a foreman wireman for Intermountain Electric. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowboarding, and exploring new places with his family. He will be remembered for being the "world's best dad", a loving and supportive husband, a wonderful son, and the best brother a sister could have. His huge smile and humorous approach to life will never be forgotten. His ability to see the best in everyone in every situation was unmatched and despite this unimaginable loss, we all find comfort in knowing that his daughters will carry on the best qualities of their dad.
An open Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 15th at 1:00pm at the Hidden Valley Country Club. He will be laid to rest on February 16th at the Genoa Cemetery at 1:00pm, followed by a final toast at the Brewer's Cabinet. A portion of his ashes will be spread at his favorite chukar hunting spot at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Go-Fund-Me "Jake Glynn Memorial".
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020