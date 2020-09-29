1/1
John L. Dobra
John L. Dobra

Reno - John Dobra, 70, of Reno, NV passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family the morning of Friday, September 25th, 2020

John Dobra was born on August 27th, 1950 in Portland, Oregon to Jacqueline Starr and Louis Dobra. In his early adult life, John married his high school sweetheart Joyce Dobra (nee Matthews) and had two children. Later in his life, John married Janel Dobra (nee Miller), the love of his life. A proud Hokie, John earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Virginia Tech in 1980. John was Associate Professor of Economics and the Director of the Natural Resource Industry Institute at the University of Nevada between 1980 and 2018. John was also a Research Fellow for the Fraser Institute. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the economics of natural resources.

John had a dry, witty sense of humor that will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Janel Dobra, son Matthew Dobra (Melissa), daughter Jessica Ostrye (Nathan), stepson Trent Lombardi (Keren Swanson), grandson Seth Dobra, granddaughters Natalya, Ariana, Anastasia and Primia Lombardi.

A virtual celebration of John's life will be conducted Friday October 2nd at 3pm (PST). For the link and password to attend the virtual zoom event, email dobramemorial@gmail.com.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
