John Lawrence Scott
Reno - John Lawrence Scott, 71, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Renown Hospital from complications following surgery.
He leaves his wife of 25 years, Casey Campbell; his son, John Jay, (wife Stephani) and granddaughter Sydney; two sisters, Janice Martin and Julie Scott, a brother, Charles Scott (wife Sandy); 4 sisters-in-law: Camilla Colby, Cathryn Evans, Carlotta Liechti and Patricia Campbell; and many close nieces, nephews and friends.
Born and raised in Eagle Rock, California, the son of Betty (Granny) Morris and Elmer (Red) Scott, he moved to Reno in the '70s and never looked back.
At 17, John enlisted and served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam on the U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, the Midway, Coral Sea, and Ranger, as a jet engine mechanic. It was from the Navy and his father, also a Navy man, that John became the man who could make, do, fix anything mechanical. John went on to be a supervisor at the Reno/Sparks Wastewater Treatment plant, a job he loved, with people he loved to remember and talk about in his retirement.
John had a wry sense of humor, inheriting many southern expressions from his Tennessee roots, making his friends laugh or scratch their heads. He loved his glass of bourbon and cigar while watching TV news after a full day machining gadgets, parts and tools or building things of wood or metal. John loved his RV and many trips with his wife and their three dogs. John loved working on his RV almost as much as driving it. Many early mornings and nights, John could be found chatting it up with other RVers and helping them fix their rigs.
It's too difficult to celebrate John's life just yet, when the shock of his death still devastates us all. Come share tears, memories, stories and jokes at his memorial. Please check with mutual friends if you wish to attend. John will receive a Military Burial Service at a date to be determined.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019