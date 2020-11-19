John Luther Hendrickson



Reno - John Hendrickson of Reno died peacefully in his sleep on October 30, 2020 at the age of 97. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. John was born on the family farm near Belgrade, Minnesota on March 1, 1923 to Carl and Anna Hendrickson. John was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belgrade, MN.



John was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, a son, Paul John Hendrickson, a brother, Lewis Hendrickson and a sister, Jane (Focion) Restrepo. He is survived by two children: Peter (Donna) Hendrickson and Kirsten (Thomas) Valleskey, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



John's graduated from Belgrade High School in 1940. After high school he entered the Civilian Conservation Corps to earn money for his education. John enrolled in Lincoln Aeronautical Institute where he earned his A&P license. After graduation, John was offered a job with TWA where he worked for the next forty years. During WW2 John served with the Army Air Corp. During the course of his career, John has served as a mechanic, a flight engineer and a pilot. He was named Flight Deck Crew Member of the Year in 1971.



In his retirement John enjoyed reading, woodworking and gardening. John was an active member of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Reno. A memorial service will be held at the church on November 28th at 11:00 am. John was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery next to his wife of 67 years, Doris, in the certain hope of the resurrection.









