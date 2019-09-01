|
John Mack McCamant
Reno - John Mack McCamant, 84, passed away on August 17, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Reno, NV. He was born August 9, 1935 in Oakland, CA to Jay and Juanita McCamant. He married Martha Forson on April 16, 1957 in Reno, NV. John was a Navy Seabee assigned to the Marshal Islands and Subic Bay until 1955. After his military service, John went on to become an architect and proceeded to design hundreds of homes and commercial buildings in the Reno and Sparks area. John served on the State Board of Architecture and he was a part of the Sparks Planning Commission. John served as president of Sparks Sertoma, one of the largest service organizations at that time, and went on to become the Sertoma District Governor of Northern Nevada. John became a Master Mason in 1986 and served two terms as Master of Ben Franklin Lodge in Sparks, NV. John also served on the board of the rainbow girls youth organization sponsored by his lodge and he was also a member of the Kerak Shrine. In his personal life John golfed, bowled, loved to take long drives, built and flew RC airplanes and participated in Hot August Nights with his 1953 Chevy. Preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lois Hammer; and his son-in-law, Steve Smith. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha McCamant; son, David McCamant and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Shawn Smith; son, Daniel McCamant and his wife Lori; son, Guy McCamant; daughter, Heather Bernhard and her husband, John; 7 grand children; and 2 great grand children. The family would like to express our thanks for the excellent care given by the VA hospital and to Ben Franklin Lodge for coordinating and performing the funeral ceremony. The funeral ceremony will be held on September 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Kerak Shrine Temple, 4935 Energy Way, Reno, NV.
