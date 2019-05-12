|
John Malcolm Edmiston M.D.
Reno - Our father, grandfather, and friend, passed away April 8, 2019 peacefully at home.
Born in Los Angeles on July 24th 1922, John, whose friends and family called him "Mal", grew up in Los Angeles. He graduated from UCLA and UC Berkeley in 1943 with a BA degree and went to medical school at UC San Francisco completing an M.D. degree in 1946. Internship was at San Francisco City County Hospital from 1946 to 1947. Following internship Mal joined the Army at Letterman General Hospital, San Francisco from 1947 to 1949 with an M.D. degree and was honorably discharged as a Captain/ 1st Lieutenant. After serving in the Army he finished a General Surgery residency at UC San Francisco in 1954.
The family moved to Arcadia, CA where he practiced general surgery. In 1958, the family then moved to Reno where he joined a surgical group and practiced at all the area hospitals, also serving many rural hospitals .
Dr. Edmiston was a talented and respected surgeon and remarkably he practiced and assisted with surgeries until age 88.
He was one of the faculty physicians involved at the beginning of the University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and was Associate Professor of Surgery from 1971 to 1991. Dr. Edmiston was honored with Professor Emeritus upon retiring.
Mal loved the outdoors and spent many days backpacking, fishing, camping, skiing and traveling. He loved playing the guitar and piano and was a talented photographer and artistic painter.
He is preceded in death by his son John Cameron Edmiston, and his wife Claudette Edmiston.
Mal is survived by his son, Richard Edmiston (Diana) and daughters Karla Fiscus and Heather Ernst (Keith) and daughter-in-law Terry Edmiston, and 7 grandchildren.
As per his wish a private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Reno NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019