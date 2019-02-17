|
John Martinez
Reno - John Martinez was born November 1930 in Holly, Colorado to Jesus and Catalina Martinez. They lived in Wheatley, Wyoming until 1938 when the family moved to Tonopah. He attended school and graduated in 1950. John was in the Army National Guard from 1953 to 1957 and held the rank of Reserve Warrant Officer. He married Janet Carlock in 1956 and his son David was born in 1957. While in Tonopah, John was a mechanic at the Ford dealership and worked at the Nevada Test Site. He was very involved with the Lion's Club, coached little league and was a scout master. After the family moved to Reno in 1970, John and Jan were divorced. John joined a local Hispanic dance club where he met Katie Madigan, they were married in 1974, they moved to Fernley in 1987.
John loved snow skiing, water skiing, camping, traveling and above all else, dancing. Anywhere there was music John and Katie were on the dance floor. When John married Katie, he became part of larger extended family.
John was preceded in death by Katie and her children Penny, Ray, and Chuck and a granddaughter Jessica. He is survived by his siblings Alice, Mary, Virginia, Manuel and Jesse. By his son David his wife Rupal and their two daughters Hannah and Alesha and her son Therron. And extended family grandchildren Deanna, Staci, Tony, Heather, Josh, Angelina, Rochelle and their children.
John was a part of all our lives and always willing to help. The world was a better place with him in it. He will be sorely missed.
Services will be held at Little Flower Church in Reno, Nevada on Friday the 22nd of February at 2pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019