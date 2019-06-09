|
|
John "Moon" Mooney
Fernley - Celebrate the life of John "Moon" Mooney with us.
June 22, 2019; Lake Lahontan (day use area), Silver Springs, NV, 11 AM -3 PM
Burgers and dogs will be grilled, please bring your own chairs and beverages.
John is deeply loved and missed but will remain deep in our hearts for eternity.
Sharing stories, memories and laughs that you have had with our loved friend and brother is what this celebration is all about.
Please join us!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019