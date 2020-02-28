|
|
John P. Andersen, born May 24, 1950 in Salinas, California, passed away in hospice care at his home in Sparks, Nevada on February 16th, 2020.
Proceeded in death by his parents Gordon and Eudora Andersen and his step-daughter Shelly "Shellmeister Jam" Green, John is survived by his wife of 35 years Karen "KK" Andersen, his son Donny "Slamdunk" Andersen and his wife Theresa "May", his son Brian "Brionsker" Andersen and his husband Preston "Prestidigitation", his daughter Denise "Leah the 3rd" Andersen, his step-son "Rockin' Ronnie" Ron Green and his wife Kim "Kimmie", and step-son David Green and wife Christina. He also leaves behind his brother Gordon Andersen and sister Jan Andersen.
He had 12 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren as well as numerous nephews and nieces, all of whom remember him as the funny Papa and fun uncle.
John grew up in Sunnyvale, California where he attended Peterson High School graduating in 1968 and promptly joined the Air Force thereafter. He was very proud of his service to his country and would always remind his kids how lucky they were to live in the greatest country in the world. After discharge in 1972 he started working at Hewlett-Packard eventually being promoted to plumber. In 1990 he started his own Bay Area plumbing business, Andersen Plumbing.
Retiring in 2008 he and his wife Karen traveled cross country for 3years in their 5th wheel, a dream they had always shared together. They eventually settled in Sparks, Nevada in April of 2011.
John had a clever nickname for most everyone in his life, had a firm handshake to go with his friendly smile, a full and majestic beard (his children never saw his bare face) and was the funniest person in every room. His quick wit and zest for life was intense. He instilled in his family a love for swimming (particularly the length of the pool underwater), cutthroat cards games (trash talk was a must), burnt hamburgers, which he proudly served at the annual Memorial Day BBQ, and the joy of a hard day doing yard work. He loved all things sports, Volleyball being one of his favorites, and was a huge fan of the Beatles, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors.
While there are lots of tears on earth from his passing his family takes comfort in knowing there are plenty of big laughs in heaven.
A service for John will be held at a later date in the Spring as it was his favorite time of year. For those attending please wear your favorite SF Giants, SF 49ers, Warriors attire or a Hawaiian shirt.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the National for victims of stroke in your area.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020