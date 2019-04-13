John Palmer Fowler



Reno - John Palmer Fowler passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 72, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. Born on December 4, 1946 in Portland, Maine, John was the youngest of three children of the late Donald Austin Fowler and Marjorie Caroline Smith Fowler.



John grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1965. He then attended Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine, graduating in 1969, and ventured west to pursue a degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law, graduating in 1973. The lure of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and skiing drew John to Tahoe City, CA to practice law. Shortly thereafter, his career path led him to Reno, Nevada, where he practiced law for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. John was devoted to the practice of law and enjoyed mentoring younger associates during his career. A music enthusiast and supporter of the arts, he served on the board of the Sierra Arts Foundation.



On June 13, 1981, he married fellow New Englander Theresa "Terry" Lewko in Tahoe City, CA. In 1984, John and Terry welcomed twins, Donald and Aliina on their father's birthday.



John was in constant awe of the natural beauty and majesty of his beloved Sierra, which gave him such peace and contentment throughout his life. He was a generous man of integrity, dignity and honor.



He is survived by his loving wife Terry; their two children, Donald, Aliina (Ryan), siblings, Lucy (Karl), Don (Nancy), sisters-in-law Constance, Kathleen (Reggie), nieces and nephews, and his dear friend Jack (Rina). He will be missed by all who knew him.



Thank you to all family, friends and medical staff who supported John in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sierra Arts Foundation, Sierra Club, Yosemite Conservancy, or the .



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019