Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Palmer Fowler


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Palmer Fowler Obituary
John Palmer Fowler

Reno - John Palmer Fowler passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 72, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer. Born on December 4, 1946 in Portland, Maine, John was the youngest of three children of the late Donald Austin Fowler and Marjorie Caroline Smith Fowler.

John grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1965. He then attended Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine, graduating in 1969, and ventured west to pursue a degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law, graduating in 1973. The lure of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and skiing drew John to Tahoe City, CA to practice law. Shortly thereafter, his career path led him to Reno, Nevada, where he practiced law for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. John was devoted to the practice of law and enjoyed mentoring younger associates during his career. A music enthusiast and supporter of the arts, he served on the board of the Sierra Arts Foundation.

On June 13, 1981, he married fellow New Englander Theresa "Terry" Lewko in Tahoe City, CA. In 1984, John and Terry welcomed twins, Donald and Aliina on their father's birthday.

John was in constant awe of the natural beauty and majesty of his beloved Sierra, which gave him such peace and contentment throughout his life. He was a generous man of integrity, dignity and honor.

He is survived by his loving wife Terry; their two children, Donald, Aliina (Ryan), siblings, Lucy (Karl), Don (Nancy), sisters-in-law Constance, Kathleen (Reggie), nieces and nephews, and his dear friend Jack (Rina). He will be missed by all who knew him.

Thank you to all family, friends and medical staff who supported John in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sierra Arts Foundation, Sierra Club, Yosemite Conservancy, or the .

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online memories and condolences may be shared in John's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now