John Patrick Sabini

John was born May 12, 1967 and passed away December 8, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia. He passed away peacefully, at home, with his mother and close friends by his side. John was extremely creative and talented. As a young boy he attended the gifted children's program at the University of Nevada. After graduating from McQueen High School, John became a journeyman carpenter and worked around Reno and Lake Tahoe for many years. John was always very giving and caring, lending a hand to many friends as well as people he barely knew. He will be sorely missed.

John is preceded in death by his father, Louie, and his oldest brother, Robbie. John is survived by his mother, Loretta, brothers Tommy (Kimberly) and Luigi and nephews Sam and Joe.

Per Johns request there will be no services.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
