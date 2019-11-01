|
John R. Donati
Sparks - John R Donati - peacefully passed away on October 24,2019 at his ranch in Haines, OR.
John was a lifelong resident of Sparks, NV. He was born November 3, 1933 to Guido and Rena (Casci) Donati in Sparks, NV. He graduated Sparks High School and served in the US Army. He married Naomi Field in 1953 and they celebrated 56 years of marriage before her passing in 2009. John opened Vista Equipment in Sparks in 1969. He worked hard for 30 years building the business. He enjoyed his work and considered many of his customers his best friends and treated them as family. In 1998 he and Naomi retired to a life of ranching and hunting in eastern Oregon. He loved the ranch and was still driving his tractor and carrying a shovel just weeks before his passing.
John is preceded in death by his parents Guido and Rena Donati; Wife Naomi Donati; Sister Elsie (Barney) Martini; Daughter Lisa Brockway and Granddaughter Genny Keyser.
He is survived by Son Jerry (Rene) Donati; Daughter Raffael (Bob) Wilson; Grandchildren Jessica Donati, Zachari (Michelle) Donati, Ryan Wilson, Cheyenne Donati and Gabe Wilson; and Great Grandchildren Samual and Jeremiah Keyser, Nathan, Christian, Bella and Liam Donati.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Forsythe Wellness Clinic Foundation, 521 Hammill Lane, Reno NV 89511 or the Reno Sparks Gospel Mission.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00 am, Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church on Pyramid and McCarran in Sparks. With a luncheon immediately following. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Reno. Walton's Sparks Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Special thanks to Heart and Home Hospice of Baker City, OR and the Homestead church of La Grande, OR
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019