John R. Hutsey (Jack)

Reno - John R. Hutsey (Jack), passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a long illness in Reno, NV. He is predeceased by his parents and his son, Daryll Hutsey and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara. He has 2 grandchildren, Sarah and Jacob Hutsey, and 2 great grandchildren, Lillian Carlson and Noah Hutsey.

John loved being an electrician and "lighting the world." He was a proud member of the IBEW for over 60 years. He had many interesting and exciting jobs thru the years from Southern California to Alaska, and from working on the space program at VAFB to a fishing resort in Alaska.

He was born in Susanville but moved to Southern California with family as a young man, where in school he met and married Barbara. He loved the Sierra Nevada Mountains and outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, so he moved back to the mountains to Tahoe/Reno where he's been for the past 40 yrs. This was his home.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
