Sparks - John Robert Gleason, 71, of Sparks, Nevada, passed away on June 17, 2020, surrounded by family.



He was born to Jack and Susan Gleason, on August 25, 1948, in Los Angeles, California. John graduated from West Covina High School and served in the Army from 1969-1971.



John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgie, his two children: Michelle (fiancé, Pete) Gleason and Shane (Teiya) Gleason, his four grandchildren: Madison and Mallory Jennings, Devin and Brooks Gleason, and his sister, Gail Evans.



He had a love for spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and playing softball in Bridgeport, California, where he resided for 33 years.



Per his wishes, there will be no service. We ask that you remember him in your hearts and memories, as we will.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Renown Hospice Care at Renown Health Foundation, 245 E. Liberty, Ste 400, Reno, NV 89501 in memory of John Gleason.









