John Robert Gleason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert Gleason

Sparks - John Robert Gleason, 71, of Sparks, Nevada, passed away on June 17, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born to Jack and Susan Gleason, on August 25, 1948, in Los Angeles, California. John graduated from West Covina High School and served in the Army from 1969-1971.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgie, his two children: Michelle (fiancé, Pete) Gleason and Shane (Teiya) Gleason, his four grandchildren: Madison and Mallory Jennings, Devin and Brooks Gleason, and his sister, Gail Evans.

He had a love for spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and playing softball in Bridgeport, California, where he resided for 33 years.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. We ask that you remember him in your hearts and memories, as we will.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Renown Hospice Care at Renown Health Foundation, 245 E. Liberty, Ste 400, Reno, NV 89501 in memory of John Gleason.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved