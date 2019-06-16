John Robert Hennessy



Reno - John Robert Hennessy passed away at home May 30th in Reno, Nevada. Born in Alameda, California Dec. 19th, 1937 to John and Barbara Hennessy, he attended St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco and the University of San Francisco. He served 2 years in the Navy before moving to Hawaii for over 40 years, where his career was primarily in the savings and loan business, operating as a Loan Officer and VP.



John loved to tell jokes and his repertoire was endless. His other hobbies included carpentry and playing the banjo. He was also an avid runner and completed many marathons and triathlons, including Escape from Alcatraz and Iron Man in Hawaii. He had a love/hate relationship with golf and was such a truck and motorcycle enthusiast that the family discovered he had been negotiating a purchase from his death bed.



John is survived by 3 sons: John (Erin), Matthew, and Michael. He is also survived by 4 siblings: Mary Walther (Joe), David (Julie), Jean McGuire (Mike), and Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild.



A gathering of family and close friends will be held at a later date.