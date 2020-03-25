Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for John Loomis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Roy Loomis


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Roy Loomis Obituary
John Roy Loomis

Reno - John Loomis passed away on March 20, 2020 in his home at the age of 66. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 17, 1953 to Doris J. Butler-Loomis and Glen R. Loomis. John was a loving father, grandfather and husband of nearly 40 years. He is survived by the love of his life, Pam Loomis, his 4 children; Kristen (Loomis) Scurry, Ryan Loomis, Jason Loomis and Lauren Loomis as well as his 4 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Scurry, Brycen Scurry, Natalie Loomis and Noah Loomis. His smile, silly songs and hugs will be missed and his memory will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now