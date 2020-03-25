|
John Roy Loomis
Reno - John Loomis passed away on March 20, 2020 in his home at the age of 66. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 17, 1953 to Doris J. Butler-Loomis and Glen R. Loomis. John was a loving father, grandfather and husband of nearly 40 years. He is survived by the love of his life, Pam Loomis, his 4 children; Kristen (Loomis) Scurry, Ryan Loomis, Jason Loomis and Lauren Loomis as well as his 4 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Scurry, Brycen Scurry, Natalie Loomis and Noah Loomis. His smile, silly songs and hugs will be missed and his memory will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020