Resources
More Obituaries for John Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scott Blevins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Scott Blevins Obituary
John Scott Blevins, known as Scotty to those fortunate enough to be part of his heart, passed away from a brain tumor on March 30, 2019, with his mom, dad, and wife by his side, in Olive Branch Mississippi. He attended Truckee High School and UTI Technical Institute. He leaves behind his wife Gayle Blevins, Parents John and Linda Blevins, brother Rich Brown, sister in law Mistie, nephew Austin, and niece, Ashley.

In lieu of flowers, Scotty would want you to drop items in one of the Karma Boxes found in Reno, to help those in need.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.