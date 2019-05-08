|
John Scott Blevins, known as Scotty to those fortunate enough to be part of his heart, passed away from a brain tumor on March 30, 2019, with his mom, dad, and wife by his side, in Olive Branch Mississippi. He attended Truckee High School and UTI Technical Institute. He leaves behind his wife Gayle Blevins, Parents John and Linda Blevins, brother Rich Brown, sister in law Mistie, nephew Austin, and niece, Ashley.
In lieu of flowers, Scotty would want you to drop items in one of the Karma Boxes found in Reno, to help those in need.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 8, 2019