1/1
John Thomas Collier Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas Collier III

Born 4/3/1953 in McAlester OK and passed on 7/6/2020 in Oceanside CA .

John T. Collier a former longtime resident of Washoe County and Carson City. He passed away recently after a valiant two year battle with cancer. John migrated to the Reno in 1978. He relocated to Oceanside California two years ago to be close to his mother and the Ocean during his illness

John had a passion for golfing, fishing and the Ocean. He was an incredible prankster and his ability to make people love life made him standout to everyone. He was a plant manager for Ato Findley Adhesives in Sparks for many years and was able to travel to all parts of the world for business and pleasure. John retired at the young age of 47 and spent several years in Mexico fishing and loving life. He returned to Reno to take a position at The Herb Trade plant. John then relocated to Carson City and helped manage SFI until his illness over took him.

He is survived by his 93 old mother, Betty Collier, his daughter Kim Collier, his son Marcus Collier and sister Debra Pace.

We wish him well in his new journey. God has a great new member of his family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved