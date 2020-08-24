John Thomas Collier III



Born 4/3/1953 in McAlester OK and passed on 7/6/2020 in Oceanside CA .



John T. Collier a former longtime resident of Washoe County and Carson City. He passed away recently after a valiant two year battle with cancer. John migrated to the Reno in 1978. He relocated to Oceanside California two years ago to be close to his mother and the Ocean during his illness



John had a passion for golfing, fishing and the Ocean. He was an incredible prankster and his ability to make people love life made him standout to everyone. He was a plant manager for Ato Findley Adhesives in Sparks for many years and was able to travel to all parts of the world for business and pleasure. John retired at the young age of 47 and spent several years in Mexico fishing and loving life. He returned to Reno to take a position at The Herb Trade plant. John then relocated to Carson City and helped manage SFI until his illness over took him.



He is survived by his 93 old mother, Betty Collier, his daughter Kim Collier, his son Marcus Collier and sister Debra Pace.



We wish him well in his new journey. God has a great new member of his family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store